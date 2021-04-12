MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 225,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,502,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60.

On Thursday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $297.96 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.07 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

