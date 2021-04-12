Monument Capital Management Acquires 2,673 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,090 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

