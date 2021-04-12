Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 507.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $150.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.