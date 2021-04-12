Monument Capital Management Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $473,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

TCPC opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $841.09 million, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.