Monument Capital Management Makes New $384,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 197.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $613,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

