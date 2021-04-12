Monument Capital Management Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

IWO opened at $303.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $161.57 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

