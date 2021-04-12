Monument Capital Management Sells 451 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $205.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

