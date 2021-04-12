Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $322.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $314.98 and last traded at $313.52, with a volume of 2266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.29.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.25.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

