Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,195,933 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 269.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.29% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 126,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,000.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

