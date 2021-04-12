Morgan Stanley Buys 232,095 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $28,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.66 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.