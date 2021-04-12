Morgan Stanley Increases Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $35.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,740. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.