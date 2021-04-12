Morgan Stanley Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $45.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of TDC opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,501,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

