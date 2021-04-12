Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schindler has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$291.20 during midday trading on Monday. Schindler has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $293.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.62 and a 200-day moving average of $276.43.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.