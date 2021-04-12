Morgan Stanley Sells 702,286 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,627,642 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 702,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $29,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $12.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCEL. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

