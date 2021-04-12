MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $22.36 on Thursday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

