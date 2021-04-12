Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.89

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 1865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

MOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $675.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Movado Group by 217.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

