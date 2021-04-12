MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MYTE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. 3,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,030. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

