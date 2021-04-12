Name Changing Token Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $300,526.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00686710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,404,831 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

