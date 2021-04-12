Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $156.36.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

