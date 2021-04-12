National Bank Financial Weighs in on EXFO Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EXFO in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

