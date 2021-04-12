National Bankshares Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.58. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

