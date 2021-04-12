National Bankshares Trims Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Target Price to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$10.95 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.53.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.3512101 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.