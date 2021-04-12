NatWest Group (NWG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG) recently:

4/6/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/31/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

3/9/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/23/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

