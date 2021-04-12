Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navient by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 896,695 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Navient by 464.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 516,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.