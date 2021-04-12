NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

