NBT Bank N A NY Invests $214,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.43 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.