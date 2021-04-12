NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $17,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 605,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

