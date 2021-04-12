Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 115,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NP stock opened at $53.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $897.41 million, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

