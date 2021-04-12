Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $895.27 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Neo coin can now be bought for $64.57 or 0.00106240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a market cap of $4.55 billion and $895.27 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00273138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

