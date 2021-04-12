Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.61. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 656 shares changing hands.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $502.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $261,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.