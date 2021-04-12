Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nexa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

NEXA opened at $10.48 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.