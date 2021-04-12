NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 413,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

