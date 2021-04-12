Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $771,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

