Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,650 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. CAE comprises approximately 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.30% of CAE worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

