Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 3,350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $175.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

