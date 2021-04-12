Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $32.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 474,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,544,239. Nikola has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

