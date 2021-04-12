Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $881,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.55. 789,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,493. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $147.37 and a twelve month high of $276.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

