Norges Bank Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 177,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.32 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $272.01 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

