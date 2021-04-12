Norges Bank Buys New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,568,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in TELUS by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TELUS by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after acquiring an additional 473,435 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TELUS by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

