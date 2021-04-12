Norges Bank Invests $85.16 Million in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,601,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,157,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of Pembina Pipeline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

