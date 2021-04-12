Norges Bank Makes New $82.51 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,505,000. Norges Bank owned 0.99% of Service Co. International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:SCI opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

