Norges Bank Makes New $83.90 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 893,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,904,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 91.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 16.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $483,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,728 shares of company stock worth $6,367,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

