Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,789,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 892,619 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 428,316 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 412,816 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the period.

HTHT opened at $54.99 on Monday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

