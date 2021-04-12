Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,704,695 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,704,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,906,000. Norges Bank owned 1.03% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

STOR stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

