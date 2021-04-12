Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

