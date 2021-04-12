Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Agenus were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agenus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agenus by 1,005.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $569.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

