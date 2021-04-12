Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,270 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Liberty Latin America worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

