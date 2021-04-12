Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,570 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 447,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 429,739 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $4,348,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $715.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

