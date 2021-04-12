Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,261 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $25.20 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.63 million, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,145 shares of company stock worth $6,979,381 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.