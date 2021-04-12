Novak Financial Planning LLC Buys 10,954 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 106.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

